Multiple people killed after tour bus returning from Niagara Falls crashes in New York

Multiple people were killed Friday when a charter bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls overturned, according to New York State Police.

There were 52 people on board the tour bus at the time of the crash, including the driver, State Police said. It is believed that at least one of the victims was a child, officials said in a news conference.

The fatal crash happened on Interstate 90 in Genesee County, about 350 miles northwest of New York City in upstate New York.

State Police said there are multiple individuals injured who are being transported to area hospitals via emergency vehicles and medical helicopters.

"Several witnesses observed the bus lose control, enter the median, then cross to the southern shoulder and overturn," said State Police in a press release.

Troopers said the bus did not hit any other vehicles when it crashed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on X, "I’ve been briefed on the tragic tour bus accident on the @NYSThruway. My team is coordinating closely with @nyspolice and local officials who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved."

