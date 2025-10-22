Michigan lawmakers cross party lines to push the Trump administration for icebreaker in Finland deal

Two U.S. representatives from Michigan are asking the federal government to send at least one new icebreaker ship to the Great Lakes as part of a bilateral deal between the U.S. and Finland.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb signed a memorandum of understanding that would allow the U.S. to purchase 11 new icebreakers from the Nordic nation.

On Tuesday, Rep. Tom Barrett (R-Michigan) and Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Michigan) wrote a letter to U.S. Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought, urging the office to ensure at least one of the new ships will be planned for winter navigation on the Great Lakes.

"The Great Lakes can easily be overlooked by some as part of the Coast Guard’s mission. Relentless winters on the Great Lakes often result in heavy ice accumulation that only icebreakers can navigate through. Without these USCG vessels consistently patrolling the water border between the United States and Canada, our federal law enforcement will be unable to effectively deter border crossings year-round," the letter reads. "The Great Lakes are also key pillars of our economy, creating $3.1 trillion in gross domestic products and employing 25.8 million people. A failure to keep them clear of ice can lead to major economic loss and threaten thousands of jobs, which makes the procurement of a new icebreaker even more significant."

Under the MOU between the U.S. and Finland, four ships will be built in Finland, and up to seven additional ships will be built at U.S. shipyards.

