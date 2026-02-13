Former CNN journalist Don Lemon pleads not guilty in St. Paul church demonstration case

Don Lemon, an independent journalist who formerly worked for CNN, has pled not guilty to charges of violating federal civil rights protections when a protest interrupted a worship service in a Minnesota church in January, the Associated Press reports.

Lemon appeared in court Friday as one of five people arraigned in the case. He entered a not guilty plea and did not offer further comment about the case to reporters outside.

Lemon said he was covering the protest as an independent journalist when demonstrators confronted a pastor at Cities Church in St. Paul, whom they accused of being an immigration enforcement agent. The coverage drew backlash from conservatives, who accused him of participating in the protest.

In January, Lemon was arrested "in the middle of the night" by a team of federal agents while he was in Los Angeles to report on the Grammy Awards.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond. Speaking to the media immediately following his release, Lemon said, "I will not stop now, I will not stop ever."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

