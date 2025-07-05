'It's shocking': Trump pledges federal support after deadly Texas flooding

President Donald Trump said the federal government is coordinating with Texas in response to catastrophic flooding that has left at least 24 people dead and many more missing, including numerous girls attending a summer camp.

"It's shocking," President Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday morning. "They don't know the answer yet as to how many people, but it looks like some young people have died."

When asked whether his administration is providing federal assistance, the president said, "We'll take care of it."

"We're working with the governor," he added. "It's a terrible thing."

Rescue crews are continuing to search for the missing after the Guadalupe River surged 26 feet in under an hour Friday, sweeping away homes and vehicles roughly 90 miles northwest of San Antonio.

RELATED STORY | Two dozen girls from summer camp remain missing after deadly Texas floods

As of Saturday, about two dozen missing children had been attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along the river.

The ongoing rescue operation involves hundreds of personnel, along with helicopters and drones.

"I signed a disaster declaration to ensure local officials have the resources to continue to respond to floods in the Hill Country," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Texas will stop at nothing to ensure every missing person is fully accounted for."

Family members and friends have been sharing photos of the missing online, while volunteer groups continue to spread the word.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said the Red Cross is helping with reunification efforts. Anyone trying to report a missing person is urged to call 800-733-2767.

