House Democrats uncover Epstein correspondence with claims involving Trump

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee say newly released emails show correspondence Jeffrey Epstein wrote in 2011 to Ghislaine Maxwell claiming that Donald Trump “spent hours at my house” with a victim of sex trafficking. The emails, House Democrats say, raise questions about “Trump’s knowledge of Epstein’s crimes and relationship to victims.”

Oversight ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said the correspondence was among 23,000 documents the committee is reviewing.

The committee also released emails from 2015 between Epstein and author Michael Wolff, who was preparing to appear on CNN. Epstein reportedly believed CNN planned to ask Wolff about Trump’s ties to him.

Epstein allegedly told Wolff, “I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

In a 2019 email exchange, Wolff allegedly wrote to Epstein: “[Victim] Mar-a-Lago [identifier]. Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

Scripps News has not confirmed the authenticity of the correspondence released by the Oversight Committee.

“The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover,” Garcia said in a statement. “These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president."

You can read the emails as released by the committee here.