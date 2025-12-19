Live Updates: DOJ releases thousands of files related to Jeffrey Epstein

Files from the federal investigation into sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have just been released. They include photos, court documents and other investigative materials.

Scripps News is examining the documents from the Department of Justice to determine what they reveal about Epstein’s network, his associates, his financial ties and whether anyone knew about his alleged crimes.

LIVE UPDATES

4:38 p.m.

A message on the DOJ website warns that the search functionality has limitations.

"Due to technical limitations and the format of certain materials (e.g., handwritten text), portions of these documents may not be electronically searchable or may produce unreliable search results."

4:20 p.m.

White House responds to release of Epstein file:

"The Trump Administration is the most transparent in history. By releasing thousands of pages of documents, cooperating with the House Oversight Committee’s subpoena request, and President Trump recently calling for further investigations into Epstein’s Democrat friends, the Trump Administration has done more for the victims than Democrats ever have. And while President Trump is delivering on his promises, Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries and Stacey Plaskett have yet to explain why they were soliciting money and meetings from Epstein after he was a convicted sex offender. The American people deserve answers.”

How We Got Here

The release of the Epstein files is an effort to comply with a law Congress passed in November requiring the DOJ to disclose records involving Epstein.

Lawmakers forced the bipartisan measure to the House floor through a discharge petition after encountering resistance from Republican leadership. Trump signed the bill once it passed both chambers with near-unanimous support.

In the early days of his second term, Trump and his allies had signaled support for releasing the files. But the president later took a more defiant tone after an FBI and DOJ joint memo in July said a review had found no “incriminating client list,” no evidence of blackmail involving prominent individuals and no grounds to charge any third parties.

The memo fueled speculation that the Trump administration wasn’t being transparent enough.

While Trump has not been implicated in any crimes, he is named in documents involving Epstein. In a separate House Oversight Committee review of Epstein-related materials, the president is shown in photos with the financier and several unidentified women. Other prominent figures also appear in Epstein-related images, including former President Bill Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates, former Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon, Prince Andrew and filmmaker Woody Allen.

Being named or pictured alongside Epstein does not imply anyone knew about his alleged criminal behavior. Numerous figures in his orbit, including Trump and Clinton, have said they eventually distanced themselves from him as more information about his conduct became public.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. His longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was convicted in 2021 of sex-trafficking and other charges for recruiting and grooming underage girls for Epstein.