Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to school officials.

According to an emergency alert issued by the school, the incident involved a single gunshot. A suspect is in custody and police say they are investigating the shooting.

School officials told Scripps News Salt Lake City gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking.

Reporting from multiple outlets says Kirk was evacuated from the campus by his security team.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for prayers for Kirk.

"A great guy from top to bottom," President Trump wrote. "GOD BLESS HIM!"

Utah's Republican Gov. Spencer Cox said he had been briefed on the shooting and said "those responsible will be held fully accountable."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.