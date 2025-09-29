The way police respond to mass shootings has changed

Another mass shooting in America, this time at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Law enforcement there is being praised for its rapid response that may have saved lives.

Responding to a mass shooting is a reality for law enforcement agencies. There have been more than 320 this year, according to the gun violence archive. And in each case, seconds can mean the difference between life and death.

Gene Petrino is a retired SWAT commander. He says law enforcement response protocol changed after the 1999 Columbine High School shooting.

"Back then, it was believed that we would wait until tactical teams could be in place," Petrino said. "We've gone to a new method where essentially the first officer on scene is going in."

According to an FBI report, last year law enforcement responded to active shooting incidents at schools in under two minutes.

Better technology like GPS has helped with that.

"Very typically departments will have tracking devices on their squad cars. They know exactly where the squad cars are at and then they'll have a computer aided dispatch that will help pull up maps to help officers get to the scene more quickly," said Peter Blair, who prepares first responders for situations like an active shooter at the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center.

He says that even as response times improves, any delay can be deadly.

"With firearms, there are a lot of casualties that can be created very quickly. And so even a small delay can create many more casualties," Blair said.