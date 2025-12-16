Police release another image of person of interest in Brown University mass shooting

The Providence Police Department released another low-quality image showing a person of interest in the deadly Brown University mass shooting.

The image shows a man in a jacket wearing a mask and a bag across his body as he walks along a road. The FBI says the man is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

The image appears to be the same individual shown in surveillance videos released over the past two days.

Two people were killed in Saturday’s attack, in which police said the shooter used a 9 mm handgun. The victims were identified as 19-year-old Ella Cook, vice president of Brown's College Republicans, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, a freshman from Virginia. Nine others were injured in the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the Barus and Holley engineering building as final exams were taking place.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooter.