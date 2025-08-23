Giuffre family ‘outraged’ over DOJ interview with Ghislaine Maxwell

Virginia Roberts Giuffre's family released a statement on Saturday saying they are "outraged" one day after the Department of Justice released transcripts of the Deputy Attorney General's interview with Ghislaine Maxwell.

Jeffrey Epstein's associate, Maxwell, said the convicted sex offender did not keep a client list. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 on federal sex trafficking charges and is serving a 20-year prison sentence. The release of the interview materials comes as the Trump administration faces increased scrutiny over transparency related to the so-called Epstein files.

"During DAG Todd Blanche’s bizarre interview, she is never challenged about her court-proven lies, providing her a platform to rewrite history," Giuffre's family said. "This travesty of justice entirely invalidates the experiences of the many brave survivors who put their safety, security, and lives on the line to ensure her conviction, including our sister."

Giuffre died by suicide earlier this year, several years after giving detailed testimony on Epstein, Maxwell and others' involvement in a sex trafficking ring. Giuffre was a former attendant at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's private Florida resort.

In the transcript released by the DOJ, Maxwell said President Donald Trump was always very “cordial” and kind to her when they interacted in social circles in the 1990s.

Describing Trump’s relationship with Epstein, Maxwell said, "I think they were friendly like people are in social settings. I don't -- I don't think they were close friends or I certainly never witnessed the President in any of -- I don't recall ever seeing him in his house, for instance," Maxwell said. "I actually never saw the President in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects."

Giuffre's family said the Trump administration's decision to move Maxwell to a minimum security prison "sends a disturbing message that child sex trafficking is acceptable and will be rewarded."

"The Department of Justice serves the people of the United States. We continue to call upon the DOJ to do its job by investigating and holding accountable the many rich and powerful people who enabled Ghislaine Maxwell’s and Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes," the family wrote.