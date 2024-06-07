Bride-to-be flies off truck day before wedding while trying to hold down mattress

The wedding of Utah couple Alex and Lydia Kessinger didn't exactly play out like they dreamed, but it was certainly memorable, and isn't that all anyone can ask?

Back on April 26, just a day before their wedding, the couple was transporting a king-size mattress to their new home. But the process they chose wasn't too smart.

"Wasn't really thinking," explained Alex. "Just was thinking of the fastest possible way to get the mattress from A to B, which just happened to be throwing the mattress in the back and putting Lydia on top."

To keep the mattress from flying off the truck, it was decided that Lydia would lay on top of it as they drove at speeds of roughly 50 miles per hour.

"I honestly was like, 'Oh, yeah, I'll sit in the back,' like that sounds great. I'll just hold the mattress down in the back of the truck," said Lydia.

The inevitable eventually occurred when the mattress launched from the back with Lydia on top. Both the mattress and the soon-to-be bride landed in the middle of the road, with Lydia able to get out of the way of oncoming traffic despite suffering severe road rash.

Kessinger Family



"I remember the whole thing other than landing," recalled Lydia. "I don't remember how I landed but I flew out just screaming and then I remember just rolling on the street."

"I'm looking in my rearview mirror and I see my fiancé rolling away from me. My first thought was that she had died," added Alex.

Although banged-up, scraped and bruised, as well having her two front teeth knocked out, Lydia was still a go for the wedding the next day.

Kessinger Family

While the couple certainly has a memorable story to share with family and friends, they're stepping forward to warn others about properly and safely securing items to vehicles.

"A lot of people were able to overlook the stupidity and really come and support both of us in the time that we needed it," Alex said.

Kessinger Family

Since Thursday marked National Secure Your Load Day, the Utah Department of Public Safety and Highway Safety Office are offering up some sobering statistics that show UHP troopers respond to more than 70 calls per day on road debris alone.

During the five-year period between 2019 and 2024, the state saw 16 fatalities connected to unsecured load-related crashes.

Officials says drivers moving objects on the road should do the following:



Place lighter items below heavier items to keep them in place. Securely fasten the heavy items directly to your vehicle.



Tie down items using rope, netting, straps or chains. Securely fasten large items directly to your vehicle.



Add extra protection by covering the entire load with a tarp or netting. Make sure that any covering is securely tied down.



Don’t overload vehicles or trailers.



Double-check to be sure the load is secure.



Ropes, straps and netting are load-securing devices. Speed, weight and gravity are insufficient to make your load safe.

This story was originally published by Chris Arnold at Scripps News Salt Lake City.