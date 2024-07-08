'Bob's Burgers' actor pleads guilty to interfering with police during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

An actor known for his comedic TV and film roles pleaded guilty to a federal charge Monday over his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Jay Johnston admitted to the felony offense of obstructing officers during a civil disorder and will now face sentencing on Oct. 7, when he could be given up to five years in federal prison, though sentencing guidelines recommend 8 to 14 months.

The 55-year-old's acting credits date back to the 90s, with notable titles including "Arrested Development," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Better Call Saul," "Mr. Show with Bob and David," and "Bob's Burgers." He was fired from that series after his participation in the riot, according to The Daily Beast.

He hasn't acted since his arrest in Los Angeles in June 2023, which came after he was identified as "an individual who pushed against police and aided other rioters near an entrance to the U.S. Capitol known as 'the tunnel,'" per an FBI affidavit.

The document displayed multiple photos of Johnston during the riot, including when he stole a police shield and shared it with others. He was pictured wearing a camouflage neck gaiter and dark jacket when he and others pushed against police in the Lower West Terrace tunnel.

In March 2021, the FBI posted photos of the then-unidentified man and asked for the public's help in identifying him. That led multiple people to say the photos were Johnston, including his attorney and three of his associates.

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

One associate said Johnston acknowledged participating in the riot in a text that said it "kind of turned into" an attack and that he "got maced and tear gassed." The FBI also had airline records of Johnston flying to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4 and returning home on Jan. 7.

Johnston is one of more than 1,450 people from nearly all 50 states who have been charged for their participation since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The Justice Department says 835 have pleaded guilty to federal charges.