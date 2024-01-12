US Navy helicopter crashes in San Diego Bay; crew members rescued

A United States Navy helicopter crashed into the San Diego Bay Thursday evening, but Navy officials confirmed all six crew members on board survived the incident.

According to Navy officials, a MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 was on a training flight when it entered the water near Naval Amphibious Base Coronado at around 6:40 p.m.

HSM-41 is a Fleet Replacement Squadron that trains new Naval Aviators to fly and fight the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, per Navy officials.

"Due to the nature of the training, a safety boat was on location and, with the assistance of Federal Fire, all six crew members survived and were promptly moved ashore," a release from a Navy official said.

Crews are undergoing medical evaluation, and the incident is under investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they are assisting in the investigation.

In November, another Navy aircraft — a P-8A plane — crashed into the ocean near a Hawaiian military base after it overshot a runway. In that incident, All nine people aboard were also uninjured.

This story was originally published by Laura Acevedo at Scripps News San Diego.

