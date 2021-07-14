Maryland to require federal unemployment benefit recipients to look for work in order to get paid

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning July 18, Maryland residents receiving enhanced federal unemployment benefits will be required to look for work in order to get paid.

The State Labor Department officially announced the plans Wednesday, one day after a Baltimore judge imposed a preliminary injunction forcing the state to continue federal unemployment payouts through September 6.

READ MORE: Judge grants preliminary injunction preventing Gov. Hogan from ending federal unemployment benefits in Maryland

Programs affected include Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).

Work search requirements had already been reinstated for those filing regular state unemployment insurance claims.

To complete the new requirement, claimants need to create an account on the Maryland Workforce Exchange, which posts job openings and helps find work for those unemployed. It offers a variety of resources including a resume builder, real-time labor market information, educational and occupational training programs, and free online learning tools.

Once registered, benefit recipients will be required to complete at least three valid reemployment activities each week, including at least one job contact.

There are 30 qualifying activities, that can satisfy the requirement.

When met, the activities must be submitted and saved in the Job Contact and Reemployment Activity Log on the Maryland Workforce Exchange.

According to the state, there were 250,925 job postings in May, the most of any month in five years.

Users needing assistance can also find contact information for the nearest American Job Centers .