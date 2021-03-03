Maryland Comptroller to issue around 27,000 paper checks to unemployment insurance claimants stuck in "adjudication purgatory"

STATE — On Thursday, the Maryland Comptroller plans to issue around 27,000 paper checks for $1,000 to unemployment insurance claimants.

These are grants for workers whose claim has been pending a determination of eligibility and in adjudication for at least 30 days, with the exception of claims that may be held up due to fraud.

The grants were part of the relief act to help those workers stuck in adjudication purgatory. The Department of Labor provided the list of names today. We're told the checks will be printed and mailed tomorrow.

The next list of names are due on April 5th. Claimants are only eligible for one grant.