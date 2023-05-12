Two teens arrested for allegedly running over Anne Arundel County officer

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An Anne Arundel County Police officer was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

Around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicle theft in progress on Americana Circle in Glen Burnie.

Officers found the vehicle, occupied by three males, and as one of the officers got out of his patrol car, the stolen vehicle struck the officer.

Police say the officer was pinned between the stole vehicle and his patrol car. The officer was then thrown in the air as the suspect fled the scene.

According to a spokesperson from Anne Arundel County, the officer has since been released from Shock Trauma.

The stolen vehicle was located a short distance away near Manning Road and Saunders Way with no one in it.

Additional officers were able to locate and arrest two of the teens, ages 14 and 16.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.