Two teenagers killed in separate shootings around Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE — A teenager was killed in a double shooting in East Baltimore that left one other person injured.

Around 12:31 a.m., officers arrived to the 1700 block of East Oliver Street to respond to a Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old and 21-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he would later succumb to his injuries.

Later that day, around 11:11 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway for another Shot Spotter alert.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to officers, they provided medical assistance and took the victim to the hospital where he would later die from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.