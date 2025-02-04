Two Maryland men charged for allegedly leaking video of DC-area plane crash to media

Two employees with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) are facing charges for allegedly leaking video of the deadly plane crash in D.C. last Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson with the MWAA, the suspects, 21-year-old Mohamed Lamine Mbengue and 45-year-old Jonathan Savoy, are both from Maryland.

Information on how both men obtained the footage was not given.

The crash occurred on January 29, when an American Airlines regional jet coming from Wichita, Kansas, was preparing to land at Reagan National Airport.

That jet collided with a Black Hawk helicopter that was conducting a training flight.

Both the jet and helicopter plunged into the Potomac River, there were no survivors.

For days, Maryland helped aid in recovery for the victims of the crash.

Authorities reported Tuesday that all 67 victims had officially been recovered, with 66 being positively identified.

A number of Maryland natives were among the victims of the crash.

Both Mbengue and Savoy were charged with computer trespass.

Mbengue was released on his own recognizance. while Savoy was released on a summons by the magistrate.