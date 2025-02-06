Two additional arrests made in August 2022 homicide in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Additional arrests were made in an Anne Arundel County homicide case.

Police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Dontravious Johnson and 20-year-old Francis Bella Koroma Jr. were arrested in connection to the murder of Naim Rashid Addison.

Addison, 20, was found shot to death in his Honda Civic in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in August 2022.

Investigators at the time believed the shooting was targeted but did not say why.

The initial arrest in the case was made in March 2023, when officers took 18-year-old Vanae Lewis into custody.

"He was in the driver's seat, there was another person in the passenger side of the car," said Marc Lamansky with the Anne Arundel County Police Department. "Witness stated that a person came up to the window and fired a round through an open window of the window, striking the victim."

Both Koroma and Johnson are charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Police say they are still seeking additional information and are they're asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4731.

You can also contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.