CATONSVILLE, Md. — Two people are in critical condition after being pulled from a burning Catonsville home Friday.

It happened in the 400 block of Westshire Drive.

Baltimore County Fire officials initially reported rescuing three people, but they now say its two victims who are hospitalized.

Two pets were also recovered and taken to a nearby shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Erick Ferris, WMAR

