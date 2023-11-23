WMAR chats with John Unitas Jr. ahead of Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl

BALTIMORE — Thanksgiving is known for two things, the food and football.

This year is no different.

Ahead of the 103rd Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl, WMAR-2 News went chatted with John Unitas Jr.

Question: It's been 50 years since you retired, what goes on through your heart?

Answer: I'm very proud my father's name is attached to the stadium. I miss him terribly, it's been over 20 years since his passing. I'm happy to be here, go Cardinals.

Q: They played together [Jay and Unitas], tell me about that? You weren't even playing quarterback!

A: I'd rather hit somebody than be hit, so I decided to be a free safety more so than a quarterback. I did play, Jay was my tight end, and we made a heck of a team.

Q: Tell me about what's happening next year, what are you putting on?

A: It's our 50th anniversary for our graduation from Calvert Hall, 1974. We're still here, looking forward to getting together with a lot of the guys that we grew up with and played ball with. It's going to be fun.

Q: What about your foundation? You do a lot of work, tell us about that.

A: The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation is educational based. We give out $40,000 in scholarships each year to graduating high school scholar athletes to play football, but more importantly get their education. We continue to do that each year, this year Dec. 7, we'll have the 37th year of presenting the Golden Arm trophy to the recipient.