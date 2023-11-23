Turkey Bowl is approaching and here's what Calvert Hall is saying

BALTIMORE — It might be one game, but this is the game that gets circled on calendars.

"Turkey Bowl is the most important game of the year, so it's always on our mind," Josh Ward, Calvert Hall head coach, said.

It's a Thanksgiving game against rival Loyola, where the winner gets the Alumni Memorial Trophy and bragging rights.

"I'm gonna win it all this year," James Traynham, junior and defensive end, said.

After winning last year's game 17-14, they're looking to do it again.

"We're going to wipe them [Loyola], we are," Aiden O'Connell, Calvert Hall wide receiver, said.

"It's honestly an honor to be playing that game," Traynham said.

Ward knows it'll be a close game but he still has his team coming out on top.

"Predictions? Let's go 21-20, Calvert Hall," Ward said.

However, Traynham doesn't think it'll be so close. He says Loyola will only score one touchdown.

"We're going to blow them out. I got us, 42-7 this year," Traynham said.

Winning just makes the day that much more better one of the players said.

"Favorite part is winning. If you win the Turkey Bowl, you go home and have a great day, but I can't say the same with losing," O'Connell added.