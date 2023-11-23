Interested in playing spikeball at Loyola? Here's how

BALTIMORE — A group of students at Loyola enjoy playing the game spikeball and they say it's "basically volleyball with a net."

There's a net in the middle and each person gets three touches and you hit it back and forth, like a volleyball.

Game's get competitive and that's why they started a club for all to join.

"We made a bunch of my friends start playing spikeball last year at school. We came to the idea that we should start a club and this year, we brought it to Loyola," a student said.

"We've been playing spikeball after school for the past year and a half now. We really love it," another student said.

Spikeball allows students to enjoy an activity after school that's both relaxing and competitive.

"It's a way for all our friends to get together and have fun," one student said.

In the early days of the club, some of the students were worried no one would come join them, but now, attendance is steady.

"Now it's like, wow, its people coming for this club that we made. It's really cool to see it," one of the students said.