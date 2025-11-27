Cardinals run away with 105th Brooks Financial Turkey Bowl

TOWSON, Md. — Calvert Hall wins the 105th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl 28-24.

The rule in the Turkey Bowl is the first team to score has won 11 of the last 12 matchups and that stayed true for this matchup.

Calvert Hall kicked off the scoring early with a pair of touchdown passes to wide receivers Micha Morozov and Amar Lanier.

Not to be outdone, Loyola quarterback Carlos Spencer ran in a touchdown to make the score 14-7.

Defense was optional this game as Cardinal's running back Ace Holmes scored on a 78-yard touchdown run to extend the lead by two scores.

78-yard touchdown run for Calvert Hall's Ace Holmes!

Holmes finished the first half with over 100 rushing yards.

The score at halftime was 28-14.

Loyola couldn't get anything going with their first second half possession but were set up immediately in the redzone after Calvert Hall fumbled on the punt return.

Brayden Pross hauled in a laser from Spencer to bring the lead down to one possession, making the score 28-21.

Loyola brought the lead down to 28-24, but missed on a field goal, a miss that loomed large later in this game.

Calvert Hall's offense stalled out in the second-half as they couldn't score again.

On Loyola's last-gasp drive, Spencer threw an interception to Calvert Hall cornerback Jordan Hicks.