Calvert Hall's E-Sports club allows students to compete in gaming competitions

Every year this game brings more than 100 athletes on to the field at Johnny Unitas Stadium. But these schools also have athletes that don't play on a field or a court. At Calvert Hall, these students participate in a club called E-Sports.
It's a term used to describe organized, team-based video game competitions.

The team competes in several games including Rocket League, Smash Brothers and others.

Since it is a club/activity, students are still eligible to receive Calvert Hall letters and red championship jackets.

