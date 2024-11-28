Calvert Hall's E-Sports club allows students to compete in gaming competitions

TOWSON — Every year this game brings more than 100 athletes on to the field at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

But these schools also have athletes that don't play on a field or a court.

At Calvert Hall, these students participate in a club called E-Sports.

It's a term used to describe organized, team-based video game competitions.

The team competes in several games including Rocket League, Smash Brothers and others.

Since it is a club/activity, students are still eligible to receive Calvert Hall letters and red championship jackets.

