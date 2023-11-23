'Calvert Hall is just another week': Loyola looking to bounce back in this year's Turkey Bowl

BALTIMORE — After losing last year's Turkey Bowl, Loyola is looking to win this year's rivalry game.

"Turkey Bowl was always in the back of my mind," one player said.

Last year, they lost to Calvert Hall 17-14, but this year they're confident in their defense.

"I'm feeling great this season... I'm going to be flying around get a lot of picks. A lot of big hitters on this team," Maurice Ghee, Loyola Dons free safety, said.

Above all else, Loyola head coach Anthony Zehyoue is telling his team to take it one day at a time.

"We won't be prepared for that day if we don't take care of today. We won't be prepared for that game if we don't take care of tomorrow," Zehyoue said.

All that preparation is for one goal, to win.

"I want to be the guy to have people have a sad Thanksgiving," Zehyoue added.

"I'm definitely hoping for a shut out, Calvert Hall has a great offense, but we have a better defense," Ghee said.

We asked about final score predictions and some Loyola players think it will be a lot to a little.

"We're locking them down the whole time. It's going to be a great game, high scoring on our side, not on their side, Ghee explained.