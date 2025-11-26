Calvert Hall College launches Maryland's first high school esports club

TOWSON, Md. — Computers, gaming chairs and dim lights have replaced the traditional ball and field at Calvert Hall College, where Maryland's first high school esports club is making waves in competitive gaming.

The club has attracted 65 students across 14 teams, competing in seven different games including Overwatch, Madden, Rocket League and Fortnite. After just one year of competition, the program has already earned three trophies.

"I was kind of weary at first when I first heard it last year, but then I looked at the roster of games they had like Overwatch, and I was like, OK, I played Overwatch for a multitude of years, I'm going on 9 because I've played since it came out so I was like I think I can make an impact and make this team great," said Nick Zebeck, a senior and coach for the club.

Darius Lawson-Brown, also a senior and coach, shares that enthusiasm for competitive gaming.

"I've just, I've been excited for an eSports team for so long. I had been wanting to be a part of a team for a long time," Lawson-Brown said.

The program operates in a 1,300-square-foot space funded through fundraisers and alumni donations, creating a professional gaming environment for students.

E-Sports Director Paul McMullen said the club serves students who might not find their place in traditional school activities.

"I think that the club eSports is a really great way to meet students who maybe aren't being met by other opportunities. The students who come to the eSports program are very competitive. They have a real desire to represent the school, to play competitively for the school," McMullen said.

The program welcomes students from all grade levels, with team placement based on skill rather than age.

"There's no age restriction. 9th graders are playing with 12th graders. We tend to set up our teams based on skill and competitive rankings, and so we want, you know, we want to put some of our best players together, but we also want students who are going to be complementary to one another," McMullen said.

For many participants, the club represents more than just gaming. As esports grows into a billion-dollar industry, students see potential scholarship opportunities.

"ESports is now getting popularity now where parents and other people like that are taking it seriously, like, OK, this can actually be a big thing, and now it's like a billion dollar industry," Zebeck said.

Lawson-Brown emphasized how esports creates opportunities for students who might not excel in traditional athletics.

"For people who don't do sports, it's more of an opportunity for them to be able to get a scholarship or just be involved in something in the public for people who may not just aren't built for football or rugby or basketball, they can do something more virtual," Lawson-Brown said.

The coaches take pride in their early success, with Lawson-Brown noting his role in coaching two of the three championship teams.

"I'm extremely proud to be a coach of two of those trophies. I couldn't be more proud of them," Lawson-Brown said.

The program also gives Calvert Hall a competitive edge over rival schools, as the students pointed out that Loyola does not have an esports program.

