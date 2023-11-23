Beginners guide to Crokinole, a Canadian board game

BALTIMORE — Crokinole is a Canadian game where two to four players on each board have to flick the disk inside the inner ring.

"When we tell them 'hey it's a board game,' they're like nah it's boring," one student said.

Whoever has the most points at the end wins.

"They showed up the first week and were like this is pretty fun," one student said.

"I'll just come to Crokinole just because its fun and I like trash talking," another student said.

Landing in the circle gives you 20, the inner ring is 15, middle ring is 10 and the outer ring is five points.

Although it looks silly at first, some level of strategy is needed to win.

"It's also a game for everybody. You think its some sort of silly game at first and then you start playing and get the little intricacies with everything... and then you realize it's not some stupid game it's actually really competitive," one student said.