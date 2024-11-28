Back to back: Loyola wins 104th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl 17-14

TOWSON, Md. — For the second year in a row, Loyola outlasts Calvert Hall, this time with a score of 17-14 in the 104th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl.

Teams that score first have won the last 10 of 11 Turkey Bowls and this remained true.

Early on, Loyola quarterback Brad Seiss was throwing the ball well as the Dons took an early 14-0 lead.

This is thanks to a pair of long touchdown passes from Seiss.

However, when it seemed like Loyola was running away with this, Calvert Hall blocked a punt at the end of the second quarter.

This led to Calvert Hall's version of the tush push, putting them on the board.

Poor special teams play was the theme of this game as Calvert Hall blocked another punt allowing them to tie the game up.

On the Dons' next drive, they kicked the field goal, putting them up three as the 4th quarter was coming to an end.

The Cardinals would have one last attempt to send this game to overtime or take the lead, but their efforts would fall short as quarterback Oliver Noll threw an interception that sealed the game.

With this win, Loyola has won three of the last four Turkey Bowls.