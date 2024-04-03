Trump challenges Biden to debate after dodging GOP rivals

Former President Donald Trump is again calling on President Joe Biden to debate him, despite dodging similar challenges from his former Republican primary rivals.

At a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Tuesday night — where both men won their respective primaries — Trump said he'll take the debate stage with the incumbent president "anytime, any place."

"We'll do it anywhere you want, Joe," he said to a crowd of supporters. "So that we can discuss in a friendly manner the real problems of our country, of which there are many, instead of trying to have corrupt prosecutors fight your battles for you."

It's not the first time the expected Republican presidential nominee has challenged President Biden to a debate. Following a successful Super Tuesday campaign, Trump again claimed he would debate "anytime, anywhere, anyplace," and said he'd even allow the Democratic National Committee to set it up.

Prior to becoming the presumptive Republican nominee for president, Trump ignored calls from the likes of Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis to debate.

A Biden campaign official called his most recent challenge a "weak" move from someone who is "desperate."

"Trump said last fall only people who are losing want debates," Biden spokesman Michael Tyler said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "At least we agree on something."

As to whether Trump or Biden would actually accept an official invitation to face off on a debate stage remains in question. But the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates says plans for 2024 debates are underway.

The pair debated twice in 2020 ahead of the general election.

