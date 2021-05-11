Water main replacement near Tradepoint Atlantic creates temporary traffic changes

SPARROWS POINT, Md. — Tradepoint Atlantic is replacing a water main under MD 151 -- Sparrows Point Boulevard, which beginning Wednesday morning will result in a temporary traffic pattern change.

The State Highway Administration will close northbound between the 1500 block of Sparrows Point Boulevard and the MD 151 bridge over Wharf Road.

After 1 p.m., one lane in each direction will be in place on southbound MD 151 until the project’s completion this fall.

Construction on the water main will occur as crews also replace three bridges at the MD 151/Wharf Road interchange.

