KINGSVILLE, Md. — An overnight collision involving five tractor-trailers halts I-95 traffic for hours in Baltimore County.

It happened just after 1am on the southbound side prior to White Marsh Boulevard.

Three other vehicle were also involved, but it's still unclear on what caused the crash

There was a minor fuel leak as result, which prompted a Hazmat team to respond.

All lanes were open as of 9am Tuesday, however exit 67 remains closed.

There's no word yet on any injuries.