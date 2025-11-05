Eastbound span of Bay Bridge to close temporarily over the weekend to accommodate Bay Bridge Run

The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will temporarily close this weekend to accommodate the Bay Bridge Run, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

The closure is set to begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, November 9, and the span will reopen at 2 p.m.

There will be two-way traffic operations set by the MDTA on the westbound span of the bridge.

One lane is expected to operate in each direction on the westbound span, with the center lane closed to traffic.

However, the center lane may open to traffic intermittently to help reduce any delays on the westbound span.

The MDTA has also included the following closures and detours that will be put in place on the Eastern Shore



The off-ramp from eastbound US 50 to MD 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct motorists to the next exit at Thompson Creed Road. From there, motorists will travel westbound on MD 835 to the signal at MD 8.



The on-ramp from MD 8 to westbound US 50 will be closed. Traffic attempting to access westbound US 50 will be directed to MD 18 to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road and onto westbound US 50. Additionally, residents wishing to travel west on US 50 should approach the highway from either Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.

Officials say significant delays should be expected through the day. To avoid those delays, motorists are urged to travel before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

The race is set to begin at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

For information on the race, click here.