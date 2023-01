BALTIMORE — Emergency roadwork is expected to get underway Friday night forcing the temporary closure of the Curtis Creek Drawbridge off the I-695 inner loop.

Construction is scheduled to begin January 21 at 11pm and last through 11 the next morning.

A detour will be set up directing drivers to Quarantine Road (Exit 1), to Hawkins Point Road, to Pennington Avenue, to Ordnance Road, to northbound MD 10, to Inner Loop I-695.

Alternate routes including I-895 or I-95 are also available.