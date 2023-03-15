Watch Now
Crane shipment to cause traffic pause on Francis Scott Key, Chesapeake Bay Bridges

Posted at 10:26 AM, Mar 15, 2023
BALTIMORE — Drivers crossing the Francis Scott Key and Chesapeake Bay Bridges can expect increased traffic during their Thursday commute.

That's when three huge cranes are scheduled to be shipped out from the Port of Baltimore to Tampa, Florida.

All three cranes have been used at the port since opening in 1990. Four electrical cranes were brought in last year to replace them.

Key Bridge traffic on I-695 is tentatively scheduled to be paused for 30 minutes starting at 9:30am, with the same process at 12:30pm over the Bay Bridge.

