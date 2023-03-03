Construction Zone speed cameras going up along MD-295 in Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Drivers taking the Baltimore-Washington Parkway during their daily commute might want to tap the brakes upon reaching the bridge over the Amtrak railway line in Anne Arundel County.

Starting March 6 the State Highway Administration will put speed cameras in both directions of MD 295, within the construction zone just south of I-195.

The posted speed limit is 50 mph.

For now violators will receive a warning. Actual speeding tickets won't be issued until March 27.

Once tickets do start going out, it will cost vehicle owners $40.

The cameras are being put in place while crews work to repair concrete and replace bridge bearings in the area.

Some of the work could result in overnight single-lane closures.

The work is scheduled to be completed this spring.