BGE to begin underground maintenance project on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville Sept. 7

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Starting September 7 at 9pm BGE will start a preventative maintenance project on underground transmission cables along portions of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

Crews are expected to be on-site around the clock for 90 days.

Throughout that time, expect the following traffic patterns between Village Road and the ramp to I-695.

Northbound MD 140 traffic will be shifted to the left and lanes will be narrowed.

Construction will require temporary closing of three business access points directly on MD 140: the northern Carroll Fuel access, the Ramada by Wyndham Pikesville/Baltimore North right in/right out access, and the Target right in/right out access.

Hotel and gas station customers may use the driveway to Target and AMF Pikesville lanes to reach their destinations.

Access to Target will remain via the current signalized intersection, which will not be impacted by the work. The right in/right out movement at Target’s main parking lot will be closed.

Access to the AMF Pikesville Lanes will not be affected.

The MDOT MTA bus stop on northbound MD 140 in front of the Ramada Inn will be closed and a pedestrian detour will be put in place as a result of the sidewalk closure.

BGE customers with questions or concerns about this project may contact BGE’s project outreach team at 410-618-0107, or by email at BGEProject@bge.com.

