BGE to begin underground maintenance project on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville Sept. 7

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Starting September 7 at 9pm BGE will start a preventative maintenance project on underground transmission cables along portions of Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.
Crews are expected to be on-site around the clock for 90 days.
Throughout that time, expect the following traffic patterns between Village Road and the ramp to I-695.
- Northbound MD 140 traffic will be shifted to the left and lanes will be narrowed.
- Construction will require temporary closing of three business access points directly on MD 140: the northern Carroll Fuel access, the Ramada by Wyndham Pikesville/Baltimore North right in/right out access, and the Target right in/right out access.
- Hotel and gas station customers may use the driveway to Target and AMF Pikesville lanes to reach their destinations.
- Access to Target will remain via the current signalized intersection, which will not be impacted by the work. The right in/right out movement at Target’s main parking lot will be closed.
- Access to the AMF Pikesville Lanes will not be affected.
- The MDOT MTA bus stop on northbound MD 140 in front of the Ramada Inn will be closed and a pedestrian detour will be put in place as a result of the sidewalk closure.
BGE customers with questions or concerns about this project may contact BGE’s project outreach team at 410-618-0107, or by email at BGEProject@bge.com.