Bay Bridge lane closures from June 17 to June 23

Travelers crossing the Bay Bridge will be dealing with overnight lane closures due to maintenance work between Sunday, June 17 and Saturday, June 23.

The eastbound span may be closed Sunday from midnight to 5 a.m. the following morning. During that time, the westbound span will carry two-way traffic.

The westbound span may be closed from Monday, June 18 to Wednesday, June 20, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, Thursday, June 21, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, and Saturday, June 23 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning. Two-way traffic will run on the eastbound span at those times.

One lane of the westbound span may be closed from Monday to Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Thursday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From Monday to Thursday, one lane may be closed for about 15 minutes for contractor pick up.

All of the road work is weather dependent and can change based on traffic volume. Motorists are reminded headlights are required at all times on the bridge.

Even without possible construction traffic, the Maryland Department of Transportation reminds drivers to travel at off-peak times when heading to and from the Eastern Shore. Those times include:

• Friday before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

• Saturday before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

• Sunday before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.