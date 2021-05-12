A list of road closures ahead of Saturday's 146th Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has released a list of road closures and traffic modifications ahead of 146th Preakness Stakes this Saturday.

Beginning Friday, May 14 at 5 a.m., the following roads will be closed through Saturday, May 15 at 11 p.m.

Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway

Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue

Rogers Avenue – One way westbound from Winner to Park Heights Avenues

Winner Avenue – One way northbound from Hayward Avenue to Northern Parkway

Beginning on Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m., the following roads will be closed until 10 p.m. that night

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.