A list of road closures ahead of Saturday's 146th Preakness Stakes

carterdayne/Getty Images
Posted at 10:52 AM, May 12, 2021
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has released a list of road closures and traffic modifications ahead of 146th Preakness Stakes this Saturday.

Beginning Friday, May 14 at 5 a.m., the following roads will be closed through Saturday, May 15 at 11 p.m.

  • Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
  • Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
  • Rogers Avenue – One way westbound from Winner to Park Heights Avenues
  • Winner Avenue – One way northbound from Hayward Avenue to Northern Parkway

Beginning on Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m., the following roads will be closed until 10 p.m. that night

  • Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.
  • Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue
  • Hayward Avenue – One way eastbound from Park Heights to Winner Avenues (Closed from 7 am to 5 pm)
  • Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits (Closed from 5 to 10 pm)
  • Northbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed (Closed from 5 to 10 pm)
  • Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue (Closed from 5 to 10 pm)
