A list of road closures ahead of Saturday's 146th Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation has released a list of road closures and traffic modifications ahead of 146th Preakness Stakes this Saturday.
Beginning Friday, May 14 at 5 a.m., the following roads will be closed through Saturday, May 15 at 11 p.m.
- Rogers Avenue – Closed from Winner Avenue to W. Northern Parkway
- Bland Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Key Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Woodcrest Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Merville Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Stuart Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Rogers Avenue
- Rogers Avenue – One way westbound from Winner to Park Heights Avenues
- Winner Avenue – One way northbound from Hayward Avenue to Northern Parkway
Beginning on Saturday, May 15 at 6 a.m., the following roads will be closed until 10 p.m. that night
- Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to eastbound W. Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits.
- Cylburn Avenue – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Greenspring Avenue
- Hayward Avenue – One way eastbound from Park Heights to Winner Avenues (Closed from 7 am to 5 pm)
- Southbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed. Motorists will be redirected to the Cold Spring Lane exits (Closed from 5 to 10 pm)
- Northbound Jones Falls Expressway exit ramp to westbound Northern Parkway will be closed (Closed from 5 to 10 pm)
- Pimlico Road – Closed from W. Northern Parkway to Ken Oak Avenue (Closed from 5 to 10 pm)