These top-rated pickleball paddles are on sale right now

Spring has sprung, and outdoor sports fans are getting warmed up for lots of fun to come. That includes players of pickleball, a relatively new sport that’s consistently growing in popularity.

From its homespun beginnings in the 1960s to 58 member countries in the International Federation of Pickleball (IFP) in 2021, pickleball is taking its place in the world of racquet sports. The IFP is even preparing a push for the sport to gain recognition as an Olympic sport!

The unusual name doesn’t offer much info about what pickleball actually is: a sort of hybrid sport that mixes ping-pong, badminton and tennis.

The game uses firm, table tennis-style paddles to whack a modified wiffle ball over a net to score points. Players play singly or as a doubles team, as in tennis.

Pickleball courts are smaller than tennis courts, however, and rules prevent the game from getting too aggressive — the zone closest to the net, for example, is off-limits for forceful, impossible-to-return volleys.

The smaller court, the light, bouncy ball and the relaxed style of play helped the game take off. By the end of 2021, more than 53,000 players had joined the USA Pickleball organization, a 43% increase over the previous year.

According to Psychology Today, pickleball’s mental and physical health benefits are part of the appeal. Since the court is smaller and play is less intense, it’s a great workout that’s easier on your body than tennis. And, of course, regular exercise is a fantastic mood booster.

If this all sounds appealing, there's no time like the present to start!

