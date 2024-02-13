This year's Super Bowl was the most-watched telecast ever

Super Bowl LVIII set records for the most-watched telecast in history, according to metrics released by Paramount and CBS Sports on Monday.

An average of 123.4 million people watched some part of the broadcast across "all platforms," Paramount says. This figure rolls together viewership from the CBS television network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision, and CBS Sports, Univision and digital channels like NFL+, as measured by Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. It measures the average of viewers who were watching at a given moment during the broadcast.

CBS alone accounted for 120 million views, setting a new record for a single-network audience for a program. Those who watched on Paramount+ also led the game to a record for the most-streamed Super Bowl so far.

And Univision saw an average of more than 2.2 million viewers, setting a new record for Super Bowl viewing on a Spanish-language network.

In total, Paramount says, more than 202 million viewers caught some part of the game across its networks, a figure 10% higher than last year's total Super Bowl audience.

The Feb. 11 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers takes the record from last year's Super Bowl broadcast on Fox Sports, where more than 115 million viewers watched the game between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

