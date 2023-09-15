Fall colors: When to see the best foliage in your area

The heat of summertime has us craving autumn — not to mention the breathtaking views of the forthcoming fall foliage. If you want to know when fall color is going to peak in your area, there’s a map for that.

The Smoky Mountains tourism site has made it easy to schedule your trip to see the most gorgeous colors of the season. The website’s 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map shows the progress of the changing colors, county by county. Wondering when the fall color will be at its showiest where you live this year? Hop on and use the slider to see when colors are predicted to change in your area.

The map takes us from the end of August through mid-November. According to the fall foliage forecast, early-ish to mid-October will be the best time for the majority of the country to see the green leaves change to those beautiful hues of red, orange, yellow and brown. Here’s the prediction map for Oct. 16, 2023.

Most places haven’t seen much change yet, but those fall colors are on the way. Right now, the best areas for seeing changing leaf colors are in the Northeast, the northern parts of the Midwest and a few spots in the Rockies.

The fall foliage map will also show areas that are peaking or past peak, which is helpful if you’re making travel plans.

There’s amazing fall foliage to see coast to coast, but if you’re seeking a way to get a lot of color viewing in on the East Coast, Amtrak offers fall foliage travel packages tied to hotel stays. The trips mostly cover the New England region, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine.

Don’t let your enjoyment of viewing the fall colors be dampened by the thought of the cold weather coming soon. Take in the crisp outdoor air and snap some photos!

Will you use the map to guide your fall foliage tour this season?

