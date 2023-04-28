These gardening gloves have built-in ‘claws’ for digging up weeds

Time spent outside gardening can be good for the soul but not so great for your hands. Between the dirt left under your fingernails to the weed-pulling and pruning of thorny plants, an afternoon in the sun can leave your skin feeling parched and dry.

However, there are also those times when nothing gets the job done better or feels more satisfying than digging by hand. Finding the right pair of gloves for the task can be a challenge, but a new tool is here to help.

There is a relatively new, innovative style of gloves on the market that comes equipped with plastic claws at the fingertips. Using these types of gloves can help protect your hands and nails as you dig, and they can also protect you from insect bites. You never know what’s under the soil, and the last thing you want at the end of a good outdoor gardening session is to notice you’ve been left with battle wounds.

Adobe

The Best Gardening Gloves With Claws

The good news is that clawed gardening gloves don’t cost a lot of money. Most are available for under $10 and are available online and at local hardware stores. You might even be able to ditch the need for hand rakes or trowels altogether.

Some pairs of gloves only include claws on one hand, but others might feature claws on all fingers. The best gardening gloves with claws will be made with breathable fabric and will have durable plastic tips that won’t crack. The material is often waterproof (or water-resistant) and puncture-resistant, and also comes with latex coating for extra palm and finger protection. The gloves are typically wrist-length with elastic cuffs to keep wet dirt and debris out.

Keep in mind that it can be hard to grab small objects such as seeds or fine root hairs with claws. They can also make holding plants and tools a little tricky, but you’ll get used to it. Know that if the soil is tightly packed, clawing may make your fingers feel uncomfortable. In that case, it might be best to reach for a gardening tool.

Remember to remove any rings or bracelets before you head to the garden, as jewelry can damage the gloves. (Even worse, if you try to garden with bare hands, a ring could slip off your fingers and get lost in the soil.) While it may seem like common sense, do not try to use a touch-screen with the gloves on either.

Adobe

Most sets come in one size, but others will have standard small, medium and large options. Just know if they don’t fit from the get-go, they’re not going to stretch out over time. If anything, they will become tighter as you garden and could split.

If you’re looking to pick up a new set, check out our selection of the best gardening gloves with claws that has been vetted by a team of experts.

Clawed gloves can be a great garden helper, making it easy to plant flowers quickly without needing any extra tools and allowing you to get more done in a shorter amount of time. Clean-up is typically a breeze. Simply rinse them clean in cold water and hang them up to air dry.

Don’t forget to put on hand cream afterward to help replenish any moisture lost while gardening, and be sure to take a moment to enjoy all the hard work you’ve accomplished.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.