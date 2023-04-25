These are the key dates for Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers

As Bed Bath & Beyond navigates its bankruptcy filing, there are key dates customers will want to pay attention to.

The retailer said store closing sales will begin April 26, but don't expect to use those coupons you get in the mail.

"We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023, when we will start our store closing sales, where customers will be able to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts," the company states on its website.

If you have a gift card, you will want to use it soon. The retailer says it expects to stop accepting gift cards after May 8.

SEE MORE: Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection amid struggles

Returning items may be a bit tricky. All items purchased during store closing sales are final. However, items purchased prior to April 26 can be returned until May 24.

Bed Bath & Beyond said customers can still shop online. For those waiting for online orders, the company says, "We expect all in-stock orders will be fulfilled."

Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that it was filing for bankruptcy protection. The company has tried to stave off bankruptcy for the past year. It initiated numerous plans that it hoped would turn around sales. However, none proved successful enough to keep the company afloat.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in January that net sales were down more than $600 million from the year prior.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com