There are events around town for everyone! Here's your weekend planner.

Celtic Run in Westminster-Sat.: Feel the luck of the Irish in Westminster tomorrow. The city is hosting an Irish celebration and Celtic run fest from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Main street. There's a pub crawl, live dj's, races including a 5-k, a 1-k and a .5k There will also be a kids area.

Mega Adoption Event-Sun.: The former Walmart at Towson Place is turning into a huge pet adoption space for one day only! Five animal shelters will have more than 100 pets looking for a fur-ever home. The event goes from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Harlem Globetrotters 100th Anniversary-Sun.: Tickets are still available to see the Harlem Globetrotters on Sunday as they continue their centennial tour. You can watch all their tricks and skills at the Chesapeake Arena at UMBC. You can get your tickets here.

St. Patrick's Day Parade in Baltimore-Sun.: Baltimore is celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Sunday. It starts with the shamrock 5-k at 1 p.m., the parade starts at 2, and makes its way through downtown ending at Power Plant Live.

