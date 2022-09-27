The Ulman Foundation, 25 years of giving hope

BALTIMORE — Christina, Will, Eden, Maria all told cancer to get out of their lives.

Chandler, Fausto, Eileen, Julie are still young and still thriving. Mohammod, Jessica, Tamika, and the most important name of all, Doug Ulman, 19, found out he had cancer.

Since there was no organization to turn to, he turned to himself to start the Ulman Foundation. Now in its 25th year, The Ulman Foundation continues to be the helping hand, the holding hand for young adults facing cancer.

In this story, you will meet Meghan Andrews. This 33-year-old professor of english at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was diagnosed with colorectal cancer, stage 4.

She hit the internet to discover the first healthcare hospitality house in the country for young adults. It sits on Madison Street, a long Adley Rutschman fly ball away from Hopkins Hospital.

She uses the free room to be close to doctors appointments, meetings, treatments, and hope.

“We want them to feel, they are not alone,” says long time President and CEO Brock Yetso.

Yetso will tell you what it is like to help someone. Andrews will tell you about a future where she will travel the world.

Come celebrate all that is good in this world as The Ulman Foundation turns 25 with its popular “Blue Jeans and Bow Ties,” bash at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

