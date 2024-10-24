Watch Now
The Ironman and University of Maryland Medical System team up to open new STEM center

The Ironman is still hitting homers. The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, along with the University of Maryland Medical System, celebrated the opening of a new stem center at Katherine Johnson Global Academy in West Baltimore on Thursday.
The Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, along with the University of Maryland Medical System, celebrated the opening of a new stem center at Katherine Johnson Global Academy in West Baltimore on Thursday.

“As we learn how we can help kids, the idea of STEM came along,” Cal says. “And I loved the reaction from the kids. It’s the same sort of eye-opening reaction you get from teaching kids baseball.”

The University of Maryland Medical System is sponsoring the $500,000 project.

Students in attendance took 3D printers, coding software, and STEAM learning kits for a test drive.

