Terminal roadway temporarily shut down at BWI due to reported bomb threat

UPDATE: Police have cleared the vehicle and roadway operations will slowly return to normal. For now, Upper Level roadway is open to both passenger dropoff/pickup.

Southwest Airlines passengers are allowed to retrieve their bags from Bag Belts #1-5. Passengers will not be allowed to exit to the Lower Level.

All passengers and visitors need to go to the Upper Level to exit the airport,

ORIGINAL STORY:

The terminal roadway at BWI airport is temporarily shut down due to reports of a bomb threat.

Officials say a person parked a car in front of terminal and Door 1 and told airport police there were explosives in the car.

The bomb squad has been sent.

Traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.

Those in the terminal are asked to remain in place at this time.

More information to come. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) October 11, 2023

This incident is also impacting the Light Rail service for BWI.

The service has been suspended and will terminate at Cromwell Station until further notice.