Teens arrested, accused of breaking into sporting goods store in Lansdowne

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County police have arrested two teens in connection with an attempted burglary incident.

Thursday night, around 11 p.m., an officer saw two people allegedly breaking into a sporting goods business in the 2300 block of Hammonds Ferry Road.

Police say, as the officer approached the business, the teens fled in a stolen KIA.

With the help of K9 and aviation, they were located and placed under arrest.

Because the teens were aged 13 and 16, no other information is available at this time.