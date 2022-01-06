Winter restaurant weeks in Maryland

It's more important than ever to support local restaurants. In an effort to get more people in the doors or ordering take out counties across the state are still holding their annual winter restaurant weeks. Participating restaurants statewide offer deals on set menus so you can try what they have to offer.

Baltimore Restaurant Week kicks off on January 28 and runs for 10 days. Dozens of restaurants will over $25, $25, and $45 menus. This one runs through February 6.

Baltimore County Restaurant Week starts a little earlier. You can enjoy delicious deals at restaurants from January 21 - 30. Participants include Manor Tavern, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and Farmacy Cafe and Catering.

Howard County Restaurant and Craft Beverage Weeks kicks off on January 17. You can try food at the many restaurants and also check out the thriving craft beer seen in Howard County. This one is two weeks celebrating local food, drink, and community.

Harford County Restaurant Week starts on January 21 and runs through January 30. Restaurants across the county offering deals on meals.

Annapolis Restaurant Week isn't until February but there's a little something for everyone. You can indulge in a two-course breakfast, two-course lunch, or three-course dinner. Some restaurants even have bonus specials and carryout deals. This one runs from February 26 - March 6.

